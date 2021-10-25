Bears try to regoup; Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID

The Bears went 8-8 in 2020 for the second straight year since the 2018 team won the NFC North at 12-4. And the blowout in Tampa Bay was another low for a team that delivered one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen with 47 yards in a loss at Cleveland last month.

The Bears trailed 21-0 in the first quarter on Sunday and fell by their widest margin since a 55-14 thumping at Green Bay on Nov. 9, 2014.

Fields, who threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles, wasn't sure what to make of it all.

"I've never been in this position," he said. "Where I'm losing. So I don't know how to feel. My only reaction to this is just to keep working. I'm not angry at all. At the end of the day, it happened. We have bad days. Y'all have bad days. And y'all can either get depressed. Or y'all can get up the next day and go to work."

In Fields' two years at Ohio State following his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes were a combined 20-2. Their only losses were to Clemson in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl and Alabama in the national championship game in January.

Fields, 2-3 as Chicago's starter, was 22 of 32 for 184 yards. He was sacked four more times, giving him league highs with 22 for 179 yards.