 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beat Health Food Store
urgent

Beat Health Food Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Beauty & Wellness series
Beat Health Food Store

The staff at Higher Level Nutrition

Higher Level Nutrition

123 E. 93rd Ave.

Crown Point

219-769-9333

higherlevelnutritioninc.com

Higher Level Nutrition serves Crown Point and environs by offering tailored, customized health and wellness plans designed to help customers advance their nutrition.

“We have a great team here that helps get the results for people wanting to achieve their goals of weight loss, weight maintenance, weight gain or increasing energy,” said Brian Beier, mamager. He said that’s achieved in a family-fun atmosphere where people come in to socialize.

Among the products offered are Herbalife protein shakes, tea concentrates and supplements to help customers reach their health and wellness goals. Higher level Nutrition provides a free wellness profile, personalized nutrition counseling and customized fitness plans designed to increase energy and achieve wellness in areas such as digestion and skin.

Beier said a certified nutritional coach offers plans geared toward improving overall nutrition and health. The store offers a free wellness profile and body scan.

People can sign up in-person or by phone or email for a health goals consultation.

SECOND PLACE

Essential Lowell

181 Deanna Drive

Lowell

219-690-3040

esssentialnutritionllc.com

THIRD PLACE

Baums Natural Foods

411 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-769-3140

2130 45th St.

Highland

219-922-1050

baumsnaturalfoods.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts