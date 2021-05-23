Beat Health Food Store

Higher Level Nutrition
123 E. 93rd Ave.
Crown Point
219-769-9333
Higher Level Nutrition serves Crown Point and environs by offering tailored, customized health and wellness plans designed to help customers advance their nutrition.
“We have a great team here that helps get the results for people wanting to achieve their goals of weight loss, weight maintenance, weight gain or increasing energy,” said Brian Beier, mamager. He said that’s achieved in a family-fun atmosphere where people come in to socialize.
Among the products offered are Herbalife protein shakes, tea concentrates and supplements to help customers reach their health and wellness goals. Higher level Nutrition provides a free wellness profile, personalized nutrition counseling and customized fitness plans designed to increase energy and achieve wellness in areas such as digestion and skin.
Beier said a certified nutritional coach offers plans geared toward improving overall nutrition and health. The store offers a free wellness profile and body scan.
People can sign up in-person or by phone or email for a health goals consultation.
SECOND PLACE
Essential Lowell
181 Deanna Drive
Lowell
219-690-3040
THIRD PLACE
Baums Natural Foods
411 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-769-3140
2130 45th St.
Highland
219-922-1050