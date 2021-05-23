Beat Health Food Store

Higher Level Nutrition

123 E. 93rd Ave.

Crown Point

219-769-9333

Higher Level Nutrition serves Crown Point and environs by offering tailored, customized health and wellness plans designed to help customers advance their nutrition.

“We have a great team here that helps get the results for people wanting to achieve their goals of weight loss, weight maintenance, weight gain or increasing energy,” said Brian Beier, mamager. He said that’s achieved in a family-fun atmosphere where people come in to socialize.

Among the products offered are Herbalife protein shakes, tea concentrates and supplements to help customers reach their health and wellness goals. Higher level Nutrition provides a free wellness profile, personalized nutrition counseling and customized fitness plans designed to increase energy and achieve wellness in areas such as digestion and skin.

Beier said a certified nutritional coach offers plans geared toward improving overall nutrition and health. The store offers a free wellness profile and body scan.