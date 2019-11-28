While Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey’s annual holiday variety shows feature all new material each year, they have created roles that have become longtime Beatnik fan favorites.
“All of the pieces are new every year, but we bring back some characters,” said Rip Johnson, Beatniks co-owner and holiday show performer. “This year, you’ll see Joy in the well, the co-joined Siamese twins and Cousin comes up and talks about the various troubles she gets into.”
Beatniks’ 2019 variety show, “A Beatnik Babe & Boys Christmas,” is their 11th annual holiday show. They have been staged as long as Johnson and his wife, Bonnie Johnson, opened Beatniks in 2008.
The shows, which also serve as a fundraiser for Beatniks’ continued operations, started out as an all-female show from “The Beatnik Babes.” Over the years, their male counterparts have found their way onto the stage.
“It keeps us going,” Rip Johnson said. “It keeps us going and pays for those incidentals. But more importantly, it’s so much fun. It’s theater, but it’s not serious. We do all kinds of stuff that’s out of the ordinary and different.”
Several of the 10 Region-based thesps – six women and four men in this year’s show – have performed in the holiday shows since the Johnsons opened their doors at Beatniks.
Kim Bernstein, who has brought Beatniks’ Christmas shows to life for several years, is helming the 2019 show.
According to Rip Johnson, the Beatniks' women remain the guiding force for the annual year-end shows and they perform original comedy, improv and musical pieces.
“About three months in advance, Kim and her crew start laying out the show,” he said. “After a few weeks, they bring in the guys and they tell us what we need to do.”
Due to adult themes, “A Beatnik Babe & Boys Christmas” is recommended for mature audiences.
Beatniks on Conkey will celebrate its 12th anniversary and host a preview of its 2020 season at 8 p.m. Jan. 18.
FYI: “A Beatnik Babe & Boys Christmas” will be performed at 8 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. Tickets are $15. Call 219-852-0848 or visit BEATNIKSONCONKEY.COM