Begging the question

Some people beg to differ; Cy the Cynic insists on it.

When I watched today's deal at my club, Cy was North and put his partner in 3NT. (South's 2NT bid with no sure heart stopper wouldn't have been everyone's choice.) West led a heart, and when dummy played low, East took the ace and returned a heart to the king. Declarer then led a club to his king, and West took the ace and cashed three more hearts. Down one.

"Unmakable," South shrugged. "I had only eight tricks."

"I beg to differ," Cy growled.

Was he right?

SECOND SPADE

After South wins the second trick, he loses nothing by cashing five diamonds, discarding a spade and a club. West can safely pitch a spade and the jack of clubs, but since he happens to hold the Q-J of spades, the last diamond squeezes him, If he throws a second spade, declarer takes three spade tricks and nine in all.

If instead West throws a heart, South can safely force out the ace of clubs. The defense gets only three hearts and a club.

DAILY QUESTION