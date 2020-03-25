Being an optimist

Despite his travails, Unlucky Louie remains an optimist. He says a pessimist may be right in the long run, but an optimist has a better time on the trip.

Cover today's West and South cards. Defend as East. North-South reach four hearts with old-style bidding. West leads a low spade: ten, ace, eight. How will you beat the contract?

In real life, East exited with a spade. South lost a trump to West, won the diamond return with the jack, drew trumps and led twice toward dummy's club honors. He lost only to the three missing aces.

Only chance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

When East takes the ace of spades, the defense needs three more tricks. They will get no diamonds. If West has two trump tricks and the ace of clubs (unlikely), East has no worries. Otherwise, his only chance is to get a club ruff.

At Trick Two, East must lead the jack of clubs, and West wins and returns a club. When he takes the ace of trumps, he gives East his ruff for down one.

Were you enough of an optimist to beat four hearts?

Daily question