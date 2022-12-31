Belen Dec 31, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday Signaling a turn still is required every time a motorist is about to make a turn or change traffic lanes. Largest solar farm in the country moves forward in northern Indiana The project is on track to be the largest solar farm in the country. Man shot in retailer parking lot on Christmas morning A Christmas morning shooting in the parking lot of a Meijer store closed for the holiday left one man injured, police said. Indiana attorney general urges Hoosiers to delete TikTok app from their devices "We need patriots who will fight back against the dangers imposed by this app and others that are no doubt on the way," said Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. U.S. Steel to lay off 244 workers when it idles tin operations at Gary Works U.S. Steel plans to lay off 244 workers at its Gary Works steel mill when it indefinitely idles its tin mill operations there, though it will relocate the workers it can to other jobs at the mill. Northwest Indiana gas station sells $50,000 winning ticket for Christmas Eve Powerball drawing A ticket sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing at at Mr. Fuel, 2945 Burr St., Gary, matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. 1 dead in 2-vehicle wreck on Ind. 49 in Chesterton, police say At approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet passenger vehicle was traveling south on Ind. 49 when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer, police said. Lou Malnati's bringing famous deep dish pizza to Crown Point The new Crown Point pizzeria will be carryout and delivery only, according to Lou Malnati's website. Northwest Indiana native and UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45 The Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer was one of the most significant mixed-martial artists ever to emerge from the Region. Indiana VNTG Fest to return to Valpo More than 85 vendors will participate in the vintage clothing market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Porter County Expo Center at 215 E Division Road in Valparaiso.