- Updated
The woman's boyfriend was charged Saturday with felony neglect of a dependent, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
- Updated
Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.
- Updated
"If you want to get hired here, now's the time."
- Updated
Eric K. White, 20, of Calumet City, is accused of leading police on a chase that resulted in the deaths of his 20-year-old girlfriend and their 1-year-old son.
- Updated
The driver, Eric White, 20, is currently in Lake County Jail and criminal charges are pending against him.
- Updated
"(Lucia 'Lucy' Gonzalez) was a wonderful woman, and ultimately she gave her life so society could be saved from Mr. Wilbourn," a deputy prosecutor said.
- Updated
Charges allege the 6-year-old North Chicago, Illinois, boy became unresponsive after he was forced to take a cold shower, according to the Lake County (Illinois) state's attorney's office.
- Updated
The Lake County Coroner's office released details on the mother and baby, who died after the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a semitrailer.
- Updated
The suspect pointed a handgun at the victims, ordering them out of their vehicle.
- Updated
The Highland Fire Department is investigating three suspicious fires that may have been intentionally set Monday night inside the Meijer store.