Best Adult Education Institution

Purdue University Northwest
2200 169th St.
Hammond
219-989-2400
1400 S. U.S. 421
Purdue University Northwest continues to expand its educational opportunities. In fall 2020 PNW opened the state-of-the-art Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building. “We’re very excited that our students have been able to take classes there and our faculty has been doing working research in the building,” said Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor of marketing and communications.
The 2021 Best Online Programs rankings from U.S. News & World Report again named PNW’s online nursing programs among the best in the country. This fall will see the opening of PNW’s College of Nursing and Department of Biological Sciences.
In January PNW was again recognized among the best regional universities in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. PNW ranks 60th nationally among the Best Engineering Programs at engineering schools whose highest degree is a bachelor’s or master’s.
The Society of Innovators at PNW contributes to economic and community development throughout the Region.
Non-traditional students and high school graduates have multiple opportunities at PNW to ready themselves for careers in a variety of fields. “As a premier metropolitan university, PNW serves the greater Region as a hub for applied research and education programs for students, from the undergrad level up to and including doctoral programs,” Falzone said.
In addition, a PNW program offers advanced manufacturing opportunities and related training and its undergraduate business program is rated one of the top programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
SECOND PLACE
Indiana University Northwest
3400 Broadway
Gary
219-980-6991
THIRD PLACE
Valparaiso University
1700 Chapel Drive
Valparaiso
219-464-5011