Best Adult Education Institution

Purdue University Northwest continues to expand its educational opportunities. In fall 2020 PNW opened the state-of-the-art Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building. “We’re very excited that our students have been able to take classes there and our faculty has been doing working research in the building,” said Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor of marketing and communications.

The 2021 Best Online Programs rankings from U.S. News & World Report again named PNW’s online nursing programs among the best in the country. This fall will see the opening of PNW’s College of Nursing and Department of Biological Sciences.

In January PNW was again recognized among the best regional universities in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. PNW ranks 60th nationally among the Best Engineering Programs at engineering schools whose highest degree is a bachelor’s or master’s.