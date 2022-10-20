Best Adult Education Institution

Joliet Junior College
1215 Houbolt Road
Joliet
815-729-9020
Joliet Junior College bills itself as the nation’s first community college so it’s had a chance to grow and expand since it started in 1901 with six students.
According to its website, JJC has six campuses and serves around 27,000 students per school year.
The school boasts of having affordable tuition, financial assistance, scholarship opportunities and $13 million in state and federal grants each year.
It specializes in several academic pathways that includes agricultural sciences, veterinary, technology, automotive, architecture, culinary, hospitality, tourism, health, STEM, workforce, business, liberal arts, fine arts and more.
The school also says that it is easy to transfer its credits to four-year schools.
SECOND PLACE
Moraine Valley Community College
9000 W. College Pkwy.
Palos Hills
708-974-4300
THIRD PLACE
Loyola University Chicago
1032 Sheridan Road
Chicago
773-274-3000