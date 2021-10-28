Best Adult Education

Joliet Junior College

1215 Houbolt Road

Joliet

815-729-9020

Joliet Junior College serves about 27,000 students annually, aiming to provide a variety of academic disciplines and “affordable certificate and associate degree options” including extensive adult education offerings.

The adult programs are open to people 16 or older as long as they are not also attending high school. The college even allows those with high school diplomas to “take classes as a refresher or to prepare for college.”

Like the college itself, the adult education program has a reputation for providing new opportunities for its students. Recently, Joliet Junior College partnered with the Batavia manufacturer Suncast as a part of the school’s registered apprenticeship program.