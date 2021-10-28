Best Adult Education

Joliet Junior College
Joliet Junior College serves about 27,000 students annually, aiming to provide a variety of academic disciplines and “affordable certificate and associate degree options” including extensive adult education offerings.
The adult programs are open to people 16 or older as long as they are not also attending high school. The college even allows those with high school diplomas to “take classes as a refresher or to prepare for college.”
Like the college itself, the adult education program has a reputation for providing new opportunities for its students. Recently, Joliet Junior College partnered with the Batavia manufacturer Suncast as a part of the school’s registered apprenticeship program.
And the college’s City Center Campus in downtown Joliet, site of the adult education program, is undergoing $875,000 in construction to improve access, add parking and create plaza space with new landscaping.
Moraine Valley Community College
Lewis University
