Best Adult Education
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Education series
Joliet Junior College

1215 Houbolt Road

Joliet 

815-729-9020

jjc.edu

Joliet Junior College serves about 27,000 students annually, aiming to provide a variety of academic disciplines and “affordable certificate and associate degree options” including extensive adult education offerings.

The adult programs are open to people 16 or older as long as they are not also attending high school. The college even allows those with high school diplomas to “take classes as a refresher or to prepare for college.”

Like the college itself, the adult education program has a reputation for providing new opportunities for its students. Recently, Joliet Junior College partnered with the Batavia manufacturer Suncast as a part of the school’s registered apprenticeship program.

And the college’s City Center Campus in downtown Joliet, site of the adult education program, is undergoing $875,000 in construction to improve access, add parking and create plaza space with new landscaping.

SECOND PLACE

Moraine Valley Community College

9000 College Pkwy.

Palos Hills

708-974-4300

morainevalley.edu

THIRD PLACE

Lewis University

1 University Pkwy.

Romeoville

815-838-0500

lewisu.edu

