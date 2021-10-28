 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Alarm Systems
urgent

Best Alarm Systems

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Alarm Systems

Goldy Locks in Tinley Park

Goldy Locks Inc.

17048 S. Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-498-3942

9310 Corsair Road

Frankfort

815-205 0124

goldylocksinc.com

“Goldy Locks is a premier security system and locksmith company,” says Gerry Griffin who co-owns the business with his brother Dan, about Goldy Locks Inc. which sells residential and commercial alarms as well as fire alarms, Keyless Entry Systems and security systems. “Our reputation is built on providing quality. We have trained security technicians do our service and installation.”

Educating customers about the different alarm systems available and helping them determine which best fits their needs is another key component of Goldy Locks.

In business for 40 years, Griffin thinks they were voted No. 1 is because they have excellent service and great products.

“My brother came up with the name,” says Griffin. “Nobody ever forgets it.”

SECOND PLACE

ADT Security Services

7021 W. 153 Third St., Suite 4

Orland Park

708-794-0108

adt.com/local/il/orlandpark

THIRD

Quinlan Security Systems

9830 190th St., Suite B

Mokena

708-478-0707

askquinlan.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts