Best Alarm Systems

Goldy Locks Inc.

17048 S. Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-498-3942

9310 Corsair Road

Frankfort

815-205 0124

“Goldy Locks is a premier security system and locksmith company,” says Gerry Griffin who co-owns the business with his brother Dan, about Goldy Locks Inc. which sells residential and commercial alarms as well as fire alarms, Keyless Entry Systems and security systems. “Our reputation is built on providing quality. We have trained security technicians do our service and installation.”

Educating customers about the different alarm systems available and helping them determine which best fits their needs is another key component of Goldy Locks.

In business for 40 years, Griffin thinks they were voted No. 1 is because they have excellent service and great products.