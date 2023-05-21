Crown Antique Mall

545 E. 110th Ave.

Crown Point

219-779-9767

Julie Roberts says she was crushed when she learned “the three story” in Crown Point was closing because the building needed upkeep.

Officially named the Old Town Square Antique Mall,

“the three story” held many fond memories for her and her family when she was younger and later as an antiques vendor.

Mark Kratkoczki, an antiques enthusiast and collector, saw the shuttering of the business as an opportunity to create a new space for the displaced Region antiques vendors. He did just that in 2019 with the founding of Crown Antique Mall.

Now, Roberts is office manager of Kratkoczki’s Crown Antique Mall. She came aboard in October 2019, when Kratkoczki acquired a neighboring warehouse.

She works by his side almost every day, adding that the vendors and other employees also work hard to provide so much to the community.

“We put so much into it on a daily basis,” she says.

From new clientele to dedicated loyal customers, Roberts says it means a lot to be voted the Best in the Region.

“It feels really good to know we have a backing that really believes in us,” she says.

SECOND PLACE

America’s Antique Mall

8311 Indianapolis Ave.

Highland

219-237-2386

THIRD PLACE

Antiques On Main

142 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-1528