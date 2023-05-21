Crown Antique Mall
545 E. 110th Ave.
Crown Point
219-779-9767
Julie Roberts says she was crushed when she learned “the three story” in Crown Point was closing because the building needed upkeep.
Officially named the Old Town Square Antique Mall,
“the three story” held many fond memories for her and her family when she was younger and later as an antiques vendor.
Mark Kratkoczki, an antiques enthusiast and collector, saw the shuttering of the business as an opportunity to create a new space for the displaced Region antiques vendors. He did just that in 2019 with the founding of Crown Antique Mall.
Now, Roberts is office manager of Kratkoczki’s Crown Antique Mall. She came aboard in October 2019, when Kratkoczki acquired a neighboring warehouse.
She works by his side almost every day, adding that the vendors and other employees also work hard to provide so much to the community.
“We put so much into it on a daily basis,” she says.
From new clientele to dedicated loyal customers, Roberts says it means a lot to be voted the Best in the Region.
“It feels really good to know we have a backing that really believes in us,” she says.
SECOND PLACE
America’s Antique Mall
8311 Indianapolis Ave.
Highland
219-237-2386
THIRD PLACE
Antiques On Main
142 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-1528