Antiques on Main
142 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-1528
Brenda Turner says July marks two years for Antiques on Main at its newest location in Crown Point.
Turner owns the shop with her sister, Loretta Nosal, who ran the business for about a decade before Turner joined the ranks.
“We’ve worked really hard. We love being here,” Turner says.
Besides the family connection, Turner describes the operation as the “ ‘Cheers’ of antique malls,” where regulars are greeted by name.
Customers will find something to appreciate, with finds including home decor, collectables such as toys and books, repurposed and antique furniture, jewelry, clothing, albums, and more, Turner says. “There’s something for everyone.”
People are also reading…
SECOND PLACE
2 Old Goats Market
12615 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-390-7183
THIRD PLACE
America’s Antique Mall
8311 Indianapolis Ave.
Highland
219-237-2386