Best Antiques Shop

It's Just Serendipity

5630 Hohman Ave.

Hammond

219-512-4298

The COVID-19 pandemic forced It's Just Serendipity to reduce the hours it is open to the public to one weekend a month and switch to private shopping appointments, but the Hammond business still earned its third straight Best of the Region title as Best Antique Shop.

"We are honored that we were named the No. 1 best antique shop," owner Karen Maravilla said. "We are very grateful, honored and humbled to win."

Established in 2009, It's Just Serendipity "paused, pivoted and reimagined the direction of our business" because of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, Maravilla said.

"Our world and lives have changed as we know it. Therefore, we are adapting to these changes and reinventing how people can support us and shop with us. Private shopping appointments are a perfect solution and example of one of the ways we are providing safe and convenient shopping options."