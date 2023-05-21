Nason’s Appliance

1158 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-769-4161

This is the fourth year in a row Nason’s won a first-place Best of the Region award.

The business has been around since 1936, and manager Ryan Haskell had been there for 16 of those years. He says a host of employees have been here a while or have been in the appliance business for decades.

“When our customers ask a question, we can answer 98% of them,” he says. “We don’t have an answer to everything, but we can answer almost all appliance questions. We can put them in the right direction and make them feel comfortable when they walk out of here.”

The world of buying and selling has changed dramatically with the internet, but old-fashioned one-on-one interactions with customers are still vital for the business.

“Sometimes people walk in, and they don’t know what they want,” Haskell says. “They say ‘I’ve been online, and I’ve looked and I’m overwhelmed.’ We ask them the questions and by the time they walk out of here 45 minutes later, they can’t believe they got it done that quickly.”

