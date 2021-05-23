Best Appliance Store

Nason’s Appliance

1158 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-769-4161

It’s clear many have experienced the difference of shopping at Nason’s Appliance in Crown Point.

“We have a huge repeat customer base, which is obviously appreciated very much,” said Ryan Haskell of Nason’s. “Our city supports us immensely, along with the residents of Northwest Indiana and suburbs of Chicago, who know who we are.”

He said the quality products offered there and expert advice are part of what makes Nason’s stand out.

“Our sales people are experienced and actually know what they're talking about,” Haskell said. “Between our four sales people, we combine for more than 65 years experience in the appliance field.”

He said customers also will find many differences than a box store.

“We service our appliances,” Haskell said. “We also use our own delivery guys.”

SECOND PLACE