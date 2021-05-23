 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Appliance Store
urgent

Best Appliance Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Appliance Store

Nason's Appliance

Nason’s Appliance

1158 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-769-4161

www.nasons.net

It’s clear many have experienced the difference of shopping at Nason’s Appliance in Crown Point.

“We have a huge repeat customer base, which is obviously appreciated very much,” said Ryan Haskell of Nason’s. “Our city supports us immensely, along with the residents of Northwest Indiana and suburbs of Chicago, who know who we are.”

He said the quality products offered there and expert advice are part of what makes Nason’s stand out.

“Our sales people are experienced and actually know what they're talking about,” Haskell said. “Between our four sales people, we combine for more than 65 years experience in the appliance field.”

He said customers also will find many differences than a box store.

“We service our appliances,” Haskell said. “We also use our own delivery guys.”

SECOND PLACE

Maruszczak Appliance

7809 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

219-865-0555

www.maruszczak.com

THIRD PLACE

Blink Appliance & Kitchens

2717 Glenwood-Lansing Rd.

Lynwood

708-889-1860

www.blinkappliance.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts