Best Appliance Store

Abt Electronics

1200 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Glenview

800-860-3577

Though it’s not quite in Southland, this 85-year business has been worth the drive for area consumers.

It's showroom contains tons of products from TVs to dishwashers to cameras.

“It’s an experience to shop here,” said John Abt, one of the presidents of the business. “We try to do things a little differently when it comes to retail. We have a beautiful showroom, we have an amazing staff.

“Our salespeople know what they are talking about — they are not order takers, they are problem solvers. We like to listen to people and understand what their issues are.”

The business is evolving with the times. Abt said that more than 2 million people around the country use its website every month. It has tech help and people ready to take orders and answer questions.