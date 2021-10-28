 Skip to main content
Best Appliance Store
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Shopping series
Abt Electronics

Abt Electronics

1200 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Glenview

800-860-3577

Abt.com

Though it’s not quite in Southland, this 85-year business has been worth the drive for area consumers.

It's showroom contains tons of products from TVs to dishwashers to cameras.

“It’s an experience to shop here,” said John Abt, one of the presidents of the business. “We try to do things a little differently when it comes to retail. We have a beautiful showroom, we have an amazing staff.

“Our salespeople know what they are talking about — they are not order takers, they are problem solvers. We like to listen to people and understand what their issues are.”

The business is evolving with the times. Abt said that more than 2 million people around the country use its website every month. It has tech help and people ready to take orders and answer questions.

“We try to make it as easy as possible even if they are not living in our neck of the woods,” Abt said.

SECOND PLACE

Grand Appliance and TV

14740 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-942-3740

Grandappliance.com

THIRD PLACE

Lorenz Appliance

19801 Old LaGrange Road

Mokena

708-236-0896

18320 Governors Hwy.

Homewood

708-236-0896

Lorenzappliance.com

