Best Appliance Store

Lorenz Appliance

19081 Old LaGrange Road

Mokena

18320 Governors Hwy.

Homewood

708-206-0896

Don Lorenz credits his store's popularity to its customer service. “Every customer has their own specific needs, and we try to provide for those needs,” says Lorenz.

Customers of Lorenz Appliance can expect personalized service that focuses on comfort, quality and style. And to achieve its service goals, Lorenz says it's “all the little things” that make the difference. “We’re able to help put our customers with the item that best fits their needs.”

And If there’s an issue with an item, Lorenz says customers can talk to someone on the customer service team who can help them. “We can help resolve issues as opposed to the big-box stores where you’re just a number.”

And Lorenz has been providing this service for a long time. According to Lorenz, the store celebrated its 30th anniversary Oct. 1, and the family will mark 60 years in the appliance industry.

SECOND PLACE

Abt

1200 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Glenview

847-954-4100

THIRD PLACE

Grand Appliance and TV

14740 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-942-3740