Best Appliance Store

Lorenz Appliance
19081 Old LaGrange Road
Mokena
18320 Governors Hwy.
Homewood
708-206-0896
Don Lorenz credits his store's popularity to its customer service. “Every customer has their own specific needs, and we try to provide for those needs,” says Lorenz.
Customers of Lorenz Appliance can expect personalized service that focuses on comfort, quality and style. And to achieve its service goals, Lorenz says it's “all the little things” that make the difference. “We’re able to help put our customers with the item that best fits their needs.”
People are also reading…
And If there’s an issue with an item, Lorenz says customers can talk to someone on the customer service team who can help them. “We can help resolve issues as opposed to the big-box stores where you’re just a number.”
And Lorenz has been providing this service for a long time. According to Lorenz, the store celebrated its 30th anniversary Oct. 1, and the family will mark 60 years in the appliance industry.
SECOND PLACE
Abt
1200 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Glenview
847-954-4100
THIRD PLACE
Grand Appliance and TV
14740 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-942-3740