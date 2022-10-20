Best Art Boutique

Board & Brush

When asked to explain Board & Brush’s success in New Lenox, owner Stacie Volpe talks about the unique experience the store brings to the area. “There aren't many other things like us,” says Volpe. “We are a fun night out. That is something out of the ordinary.”

Volpe says that Board & Brush stands out from other “paint and sip” places by offering functional pieces such as trays, coat racks, Lazy Susans on top of the more common portraits that customers may or may not hang up on their wall when they get home. “We also work with wood, not canvas, and customers get to experience sanding, staining, assembling and using power tools, which is something a lot of them have never done before,” says Volpe.