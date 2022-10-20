Best Art Boutique

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Board & Brush

Board & Brush

2401 E. Joliet Hwy.

New Lenox

815-206-9202

boardandbrush.com

When asked to explain Board & Brush’s success in New Lenox, owner Stacie Volpe talks about the unique experience the store brings to the area. “There aren't many other things like us,” says Volpe. “We are a fun night out. That is something out of the ordinary.”

Volpe says that Board & Brush stands out from other “paint and sip” places by offering functional pieces such as trays, coat racks, Lazy Susans on top of the more common portraits that customers may or may not hang up on their wall when they get home. “We also work with wood, not canvas, and customers get to experience sanding, staining, assembling and using power tools, which is something a lot of them have never done before,” says Volpe.

Board & Brush has been open in New Lenox since 2016, but Volpe and her co-owners took over in January 2021.

SECOND PLACE

Frankfort Arts Association

14 Hickory St., Suite 14B

Frankfort

frankfortartsassociation.org

THIRD PLACE

The Bridge Thrift Store

15555 S. 71st Court

Orland Park

708-532-0500

thebridgeteencenter.org

