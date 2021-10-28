Best Art Boutique

Board & Brush
2401 E. Joliet Hwy.
New Lenox
815-206-9202
Stacie and Tony Volpe purchased the business Jan. 1 and have been having fun helping people with wood décor projects.
“You can come in thinking you are not very crafty and you are not very prone to art at all and you are able to build completely from scratch, stain and assemble a project yourself,” Stacie said. "There is that sense of accomplishment that you never even knew you can do something like that before you came in.”
The Volpes said they were encouraged by friends to get into the art business, which mixes wood art and signs with sipping wine.
They offer private workshops, birthday parties, bachelorette parties and corporate and other events.
With the pandemic, some people were hesitant to start a business, but the Volpes jumped into it with vigor.
“It’s been a huge blessing,” Stacie said. “Everyone was saying that it was such a horrible time because of COVID. But it really worked out best for us because people were ready to get out there again.
“We were still hosting birthday parties, and we were one of the few places still open.”
SECOND PLACE
Frankfort Arts Association
Frankfort Village Hall
432 W. Nebraska St.
Frankfort
THIRD PLACE
The Strange & Unusual Gallery
34 W. Clinton St.
Joliet
815-483-1632