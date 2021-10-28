Best Art Boutique

Board & Brush

2401 E. Joliet Hwy.

New Lenox

815-206-9202

Stacie and Tony Volpe purchased the business Jan. 1 and have been having fun helping people with wood décor projects.

“You can come in thinking you are not very crafty and you are not very prone to art at all and you are able to build completely from scratch, stain and assemble a project yourself,” Stacie said. "There is that sense of accomplishment that you never even knew you can do something like that before you came in.”

The Volpes said they were encouraged by friends to get into the art business, which mixes wood art and signs with sipping wine.

They offer private workshops, birthday parties, bachelorette parties and corporate and other events.

With the pandemic, some people were hesitant to start a business, but the Volpes jumped into it with vigor.