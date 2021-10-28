 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Art Boutique
urgent

Best Art Boutique

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Shopping series
Beat Art Boutique

Board & Brush

Board & Brush

2401 E. Joliet Hwy.

New Lenox

815-206-9202

Boardandbrush.com/newlenox

Stacie and Tony Volpe purchased the business Jan. 1 and have been having fun helping people with wood décor projects.

“You can come in thinking you are not very crafty and you are not very prone to art at all and you are able to build completely from scratch, stain and assemble a project yourself,” Stacie said. "There is that sense of accomplishment that you never even knew you can do something like that before you came in.”

The Volpes said they were encouraged by friends to get into the art business, which mixes wood art and signs with sipping wine.

They offer private workshops, birthday parties, bachelorette parties and corporate and other events.

With the pandemic, some people were hesitant to start a business, but the Volpes jumped into it with vigor.

“It’s been a huge blessing,” Stacie said. “Everyone was saying that it was such a horrible time because of COVID. But it really worked out best for us because people were ready to get out there again.

“We were still hosting birthday parties, and we were one of the few places still open.”

SECOND PLACE

Frankfort Arts Association

Frankfort Village Hall

432 W. Nebraska St.

Frankfort

Frankfortartsassociation.org

THIRD PLACE

The Strange & Unusual Gallery

34 W. Clinton St.

Joliet

815-483-1632

Strangeandunusualgallery.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts