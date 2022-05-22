Best Asian Food

Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi

“I believe we have an appealing combination of traditional Asian dishes and Asian fusion influenced items, with a strong emphasis on sushi — both traditional and signature makis,” said co-owner Carrie Yi, who also is known as Carrie Kitaro. “We also understand that we have families that are divided with wanting Asian food but have those that aren't wanting or ready for it, so for those particular food clientele, we are pleased to have offerings such as steak, chicken (and other items).”

“So much has happened since we've opened our doors, and we have definitely grown, learned and cherished through all the years,” Yi said. “One thing that has stood out was how compassionate and understanding the local community has been and continues to be when crisis hit us globally, locally and us, specifically. It's been truly an eye opening and humbling experience, and we can't say enough how grateful we are to be here and to every customer that has come in to be with us.”