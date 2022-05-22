 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Asian Food

  • 0
Best Asian Food

Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi

 Provided
Best Asian Food

Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi

Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi

9625 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-301-5090

kitarosurfandturf.com

A versatile menu at Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi keeps customers coming back.

“I believe we have an appealing combination of traditional Asian dishes and Asian fusion influenced items, with a strong emphasis on sushi — both traditional and signature makis,” said co-owner Carrie Yi, who also is known as Carrie Kitaro. “We also understand that we have families that are divided with wanting Asian food but have those that aren't wanting or ready for it, so for those particular food clientele, we are pleased to have offerings such as steak, chicken (and other items).”

Yi said the Region knows how to support local businesses, and she’s thankful for her customers.

People are also reading…

“So much has happened since we've opened our doors, and we have definitely grown, learned and cherished through all the years,” Yi said. “One thing that has stood out was how compassionate and understanding the local community has been and continues to be when crisis hit us globally, locally and us, specifically. It's been truly an eye opening and humbling experience, and we can't say enough how grateful we are to be here and to every customer that has come in to be with us.”

SECOND PLACE

Ramen District

1 Court House Square

Crown Point

219-213-2397

ramendistrict.com

THIRD PLACE

House of Kobe

8101 Broadway

Merrillville

219-791-9500

1951 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-1919

houseofkobe.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts