Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi

9625 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-301-5090

Seeing a need for a fine Japanese dining option in Northwest Indiana, John and Carrie Kitaro opened Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi in Munster about five years ago. At the time, they also owned Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi in Lemont, Ill., which opened in 2013.

The 4,000-square-foot Munster restaurant with its modern and lively atmosphere, can seat 140. The patio has dining for another 40, and a private dining room seats 50.

It has been so successful that the Kitaros decided to sell their Lemont location. Open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, full-service takeout also is available.

Menu favorites include Kitaro Monster: shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and sweet soy; the Firecracker Roll: spicy tuna, cream cheese, fresh jalapeño, delicately fried, drizzled with spicy mayo, sweet soy and a hint of Sriracha; and such Japanese Hot Tapas as Kitaro Tempura with shrimp and vegetables. There’s a wide selection of sushi, maki, rice and noodle dishes, nigiri and sashimi as well as kids’ meals and specials. Lychee sangria and a passion-fruit margarita are bar specialties.

SECOND PLACE

Umi Sushi & Lounge

109 W. Joliet St.

Crown Point

219-262-7652

THIRD PLACE

Motea Lounge

1642 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-227-8320

9501 W. 171st St.

Tinley Park, Ill.

708-966-4579