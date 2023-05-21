Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi
9625 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-301-5090
Seeing a need for a fine Japanese dining option in Northwest Indiana, John and Carrie Kitaro opened Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi in Munster about five years ago. At the time, they also owned Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi in Lemont, Ill., which opened in 2013.
The 4,000-square-foot Munster restaurant with its modern and lively atmosphere, can seat 140. The patio has dining for another 40, and a private dining room seats 50.
It has been so successful that the Kitaros decided to sell their Lemont location. Open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, full-service takeout also is available.
Menu favorites include Kitaro Monster: shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and sweet soy; the Firecracker Roll: spicy tuna, cream cheese, fresh jalapeño, delicately fried, drizzled with spicy mayo, sweet soy and a hint of Sriracha; and such Japanese Hot Tapas as Kitaro Tempura with shrimp and vegetables. There’s a wide selection of sushi, maki, rice and noodle dishes, nigiri and sashimi as well as kids’ meals and specials. Lychee sangria and a passion-fruit margarita are bar specialties.
SECOND PLACE
Umi Sushi & Lounge
109 W. Joliet St.
Crown Point
219-262-7652
THIRD PLACE
Motea Lounge
1642 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-227-8320
9501 W. 171st St.
Tinley Park, Ill.
708-966-4579