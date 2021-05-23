 Skip to main content
Best Asian Food
Best Asian Food

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Best Asian Food

Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi

Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi

9625 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-301-5090

kitarosurfandturf.com

“Without the loyalty and enthusiasm of our patrons and dedication of our team members, we would not have been able to achieve being voted Best Asian Restaurant,” says John Kitaro, owner and executive chef at Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi. “We rely on our kitchen to provide consistent quality food, servers to provide higher end quality service, and hostesses to be the welcoming 'face' of Kitaro to set the tone upon the arrival and departure of our customers.”

Their monthly specials allow diners an opportunity to taste seasonal ingredients in foods and beverages.

“We have daily lunch specials as well as a range from sushi to bento box type menu items,” says Kitaro, noting that customer favorites include Poke Bowl, and such signature dishes as the Kitaro Monster (shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and sweet soy).  and from the Sushi Bar Firecracker Roll (spicy tuna, cream cheese, fresh jalapeño, delicately fried, drizzled with spicy mayo, sweet soy and a hint of Sriracha, topped with tempura crunch) and the Knucklehead Roll made with a lobster tempura, king crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and sweet soy. “We also have Alaskan King Crab legs, double bone pork chops and Korean short ribs from and the Lychee Sangria and Passion Fruit Margarita from the bar.”

SECOND PLACE

Asparagus

7876 Broadway

Merrillville

219-794-0000

asparagusrestaurant.com

THIRD PLACE

House of Kobe

8101 Broadway

Merrillville

219-791-9500

houseofkobe.com

