Best Asian Food

Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi
9625 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-301-5090
“Without the loyalty and enthusiasm of our patrons and dedication of our team members, we would not have been able to achieve being voted Best Asian Restaurant,” says John Kitaro, owner and executive chef at Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi. “We rely on our kitchen to provide consistent quality food, servers to provide higher end quality service, and hostesses to be the welcoming 'face' of Kitaro to set the tone upon the arrival and departure of our customers.”
Their monthly specials allow diners an opportunity to taste seasonal ingredients in foods and beverages.
“We have daily lunch specials as well as a range from sushi to bento box type menu items,” says Kitaro, noting that customer favorites include Poke Bowl, and such signature dishes as the Kitaro Monster (shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and sweet soy). and from the Sushi Bar Firecracker Roll (spicy tuna, cream cheese, fresh jalapeño, delicately fried, drizzled with spicy mayo, sweet soy and a hint of Sriracha, topped with tempura crunch) and the Knucklehead Roll made with a lobster tempura, king crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and sweet soy. “We also have Alaskan King Crab legs, double bone pork chops and Korean short ribs from and the Lychee Sangria and Passion Fruit Margarita from the bar.”
SECOND PLACE
Asparagus
7876 Broadway
Merrillville
219-794-0000
THIRD PLACE
House of Kobe
8101 Broadway
Merrillville
219-791-9500