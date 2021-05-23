Best Asian Food

Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi

9625 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-301-5090

“Without the loyalty and enthusiasm of our patrons and dedication of our team members, we would not have been able to achieve being voted Best Asian Restaurant,” says John Kitaro, owner and executive chef at Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi. “We rely on our kitchen to provide consistent quality food, servers to provide higher end quality service, and hostesses to be the welcoming 'face' of Kitaro to set the tone upon the arrival and departure of our customers.”

Their monthly specials allow diners an opportunity to taste seasonal ingredients in foods and beverages.