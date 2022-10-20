 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Asian Food

Mo's Chinese Kitchen

Multiple locations

moschinesekitchen.com

Variety and freshness are two things you can count on when you dine at Mo’s Chinese Kitchen or place a carryout order. The business has grown quickly and garnered a loyal following.

“Our restaurant has a huge variety to choose from and our food is freshly prepared every morning,” said Xian Liang Mo, owner of the 159th Street Orland Park location.

You’ll find all your favorite Asian classics on the menu, such as fried rice and chow mien, and some newer and more trendy dishes including spicy kimchi. It's also known for from-scratch soup. According to Mo, customer favorites include crispy egg rolls, orange chicken and thin-sliced Mongolian beef.

People are also reading…

SECOND PLACE

Rising Sun

Multiple locations

risingsunrestaurants.com

THIRD PLACE

Oy's Thai Cuisine

1880 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-462-9000

oysthaicuisine.com

