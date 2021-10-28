Best Assisted Living

The Cottages of New Lenox

1023 S. Cedar Road

New Lenox

815-220-5233

As our loved ones age, it's important to ensure they receive good care while remaining as independent as possible, for as long as possible. According to Kallie Lee, director of marketing at The Cottages of New Lenox, the experienced and compassionate staff treats residents as they would their own family.

Residents receive support and assistance, while enjoying dignity, vitality, connection and a warm, friendly environment. Lee says that what sets them apart is their team's high level of care and focus on residents' comfort. She notes that Executive Director Alda Tole always says, "The quality of care is our census growth," as their reputation for care correlates with their occupancy rate.

"Currently, we're 100% occupied and once they're here, they're a part of our family," she says.

The Cottages of New Lenox also offers a unique memory care program.