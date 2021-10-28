The Cottages of New Lenox
1023 S. Cedar Road
New Lenox
815-220-5233
As our loved ones age, it's important to ensure they receive good care while remaining as independent as possible, for as long as possible. According to Kallie Lee, director of marketing at The Cottages of New Lenox, the experienced and compassionate staff treats residents as they would their own family.
Residents receive support and assistance, while enjoying dignity, vitality, connection and a warm, friendly environment. Lee says that what sets them apart is their team's high level of care and focus on residents' comfort. She notes that Executive Director Alda Tole always says, "The quality of care is our census growth," as their reputation for care correlates with their occupancy rate.
"Currently, we're 100% occupied and once they're here, they're a part of our family," she says.
The Cottages of New Lenox also offers a unique memory care program.
Lee says that she and leadership are excited and honored to be voted Best Assisted Living and attribute their success to teamwork.
"As Alda always says, 'the caregivers of our community are the heartbeat of our community'. We truly appreciate our caregivers. We wouldn't be here without them."
