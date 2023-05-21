Allergy & Asthma Specialists

Multiple locations

219-513-8923

Dr. Sanjay Patel, who is board certified in allergy, asthma and immunology, and his staff have been serving patients for nearly 20 years at Allergy & Asthma Specialists’ main office in Highland and satellite offices in Portage and Dyer.

“We try to offer university-level care that you can get in the Chicago area, but in the comfort of a local, private practice in Northwest Indiana,” says Patel. “We try to individualize a treatment plan for each patient based on testing and therapy to improve the quality of life for all our patients.”

Patel says that as assistant professor of medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine, he likes to give back to the community as a practice open to medical students and residents. “We like to teach as well and train the next generation of physicians,” says Patel.

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Jatinder Kansal

8969 Broadway

Merrillville

219-769-7761

THIRD PLACE

Franciscan Physician Network

Multiple locations

800-931-3322