Best Asthma & Allergy Specialist
Best Asthma & Allergy Specialist

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Best Asthma & Allergy Specialist

Dr. Dennis Rademaker with the Franciscan Physician Network

Franciscan Physician Network

Multiple locations

800-931-3322

www.franciscanhealth.org

“I think FPN excels for many reasons, but what stands out the most is our team approach to treating patients,” said Dr. Dennis Rademaker, an allergy and immunology specialist at Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center in Munster.

“We have a structure in place that includes providing easy access through MyChart and has expanded greatly during the pandemic to include telehealth and virtual visits,” Rademaker said. “Our staff is very knowledgeable with a wide range of provider specialties and our electronic records encourage easy communications among health care providers and physicians.

“Most of all I see an effort among all of the staff to get to know their patients and understand their needs for optimal patient care,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Allergy & Asthma Specialists

9008 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

15900 W. 101st Ave.

Dyer

3156 Willowcreek Rd.

Portage

219-513-8923

www.allergyindiana.com

THIRD PLACE

CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat, Sinus and Hearing Center

99 E. 86th Ave., Suite A

Merrillville

219-738-2617

801 MacArthur Blvd.

Munster

219-836-2201

1400 S. Lake Park Ave., Suite 401

Hobart

219-738-2617

carepointe.net

