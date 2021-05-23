Best Asthma & Allergy Specialist

Franciscan Physician Network

“I think FPN excels for many reasons, but what stands out the most is our team approach to treating patients,” said Dr. Dennis Rademaker, an allergy and immunology specialist at Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center in Munster.

“We have a structure in place that includes providing easy access through MyChart and has expanded greatly during the pandemic to include telehealth and virtual visits,” Rademaker said. “Our staff is very knowledgeable with a wide range of provider specialties and our electronic records encourage easy communications among health care providers and physicians.

“Most of all I see an effort among all of the staff to get to know their patients and understand their needs for optimal patient care,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Allergy & Asthma Specialists

9008 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland