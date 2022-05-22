 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Asthma & Allergy Specialist

Dr. Sanjay Patel of Allergy & Asthma Specialists

Asthma & Allergy Specialists

Allergy & Asthma Specialists

Multiple locations

219-513-8923

allergyindiana.com

Led by Dr. Sanjay Patel, Allergy & Asthma Specialists strives to bring the highest quality of allergy and asthma care to the Region.

With more than 20 years of professional experience treating the most complex pediatric and adult cases in Northwest Indiana, Patel and his staff work to provide a personal and patient-oriented medical office.

The goal, Patel says, is to improve the quality of life for each patient using the latest technology.

A member of the teaching faculty at Indiana University School of Medicine, Patel is an assistant professor of medicine. He also continues to publish in peer-review journals and teach medical students while providing university-level care throughout the Region.

SECOND PLACE

CarePointe Allergy

Multiple locations

219-738-2617

carepointesinus.com

THIRD PLACE

Franciscan Physician Network

Multiple locations

219-864-3950

Franciscanhealth.org

