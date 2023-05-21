Tom & Ed’s Autobody

Multiple locations

219-322-5220

Tom & Ed’s has been taking a novel approach to collision repair in the Region since 1983. “We also handle all of the insurance claims too," says Stephanie Schulz, director of brand management, “so the client doesn't have to take care of that.”

Schulz says it is also novel to be a locally owned and operated auto body repair shop and towing service. “Andy Tylka, our CEO, is the second generation owner after his father started the company.”

She praises the workers at Tom & Ed’s, saying thatkeeping it a great place to work is one of the company’s core values.

“It's one of the foundations of the company,” says Schulz. “Andy is always asking our employees what they want in order to make sure our staff is taken care of.”

Schulz says Tom & Ed's stands behind every repair, stressing the company’s lifetime guarantee to its customers. “Even if they find out something down the road, they can come back in at no charge,” she says.

“It's just a family owned business,” says Schulz. "No matter how many locations, the main thing Andy wants to keep is the family feel.”

SECOND PLACE

Lakeside Collision II

8250 Whitcomb St.

Merrillville

219-736-9600

THIRD PLACE

Govert Auto Body

420 Industrial Drive

Griffith

219-924-2467

8200 Whitcomb St.

Merrillville

219-750-1073