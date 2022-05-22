Lakeside Collision II

8250 Whitcomb St.

Merrillville

219-736-9600

Kim Starcevich took full ownership of the shop in 2021 and said it’s been a challenge.

“I’m always up for a challenge,” she said. “My background is in sales management, and I have a specialty in social media, so I have pushed that a little bit and changed the culture. It’s been fun.”

Lakeside was voted Best Auto Body Shop for 2022, and Stacevich thinks a part of the reason is the female presence as well as an army of long-time workers.

“We have a great team and our employees have been here an average of 17 years, which is unheard of these days,” Starcevich said. “We have a family-kind of feel here. Between the culture of our employees and the way we treat our customers, you are getting a good experience.”

She has concentrated on customer service, pushing the Google customer satisfaction scores to 4.8 from the high 3s.

“Before, only the negative people took the time to write messages,” she said. “A lot people have read our positive reviews, and we’ve got a lot of people following us on social media and they are paying attention to us. When people get in an accident or know someone who is in an accident, I want to be the first person that comes to their mind,” she said.

SECOND PLACE

Tom & Eds Autobody & Towing Inc.

Multiple locations

800-358-0122

THIRD PLACE

Govert Auto Body

420 Industrial Drive

Griffith

219-924-2467

