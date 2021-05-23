 Skip to main content
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
 Tom & Ed's Autobody in Merrillville

Tom & Ed's Autobody

Multiple locations

800-358-0122

tomandedsautobody.com

Like many leaders of successful businesses, Geoff Beckett is quick to credit the staff of Tom & Ed’s Autobody for the locally owned and operated five-outlet chain’s longevity and strong reputation in Northwest Indiana. But it’s more than a canned answer for Beckett, who through his rise from painter to shop manager to his current position as chief operating officer is living proof of how Tom & Ed’s views its employees as its strongest asset.

“People come first here,” Beckett says. “We believe if we take care of our employees and provide them with a great environment to work in, they’ll take care of everything else. They are some of the best people I have ever had the pleasure of working with.”

That commitment to employees clearly translates into the kind of quality work and customer service that has allowed Tom & Ed’s to expand its reach and build a loyal following over nearly 40 years.

“It’s so nice to be voted Best Auto Body Shop by the communities we serve,” Beckett adds. “It is an honor that people feel the same way about our shops and our people that we do.”

SECOND PLACE

Lakeside Collision II

8250 Whitcomb St.

Merrillville

219-444-0325

lakesidecollision2.com

THIRD PLACE

Govert Auto Body

420 Industrial Drive

Griffith

219-924-2467

8200 Whitcomb St.

Merrillville

219-750-1073

govertauto.com

