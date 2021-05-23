Tom & Ed's Autobody
Multiple locations
800-358-0122
Like many leaders of successful businesses, Geoff Beckett is quick to credit the staff of Tom & Ed’s Autobody for the locally owned and operated five-outlet chain’s longevity and strong reputation in Northwest Indiana. But it’s more than a canned answer for Beckett, who through his rise from painter to shop manager to his current position as chief operating officer is living proof of how Tom & Ed’s views its employees as its strongest asset.
“People come first here,” Beckett says. “We believe if we take care of our employees and provide them with a great environment to work in, they’ll take care of everything else. They are some of the best people I have ever had the pleasure of working with.”
That commitment to employees clearly translates into the kind of quality work and customer service that has allowed Tom & Ed’s to expand its reach and build a loyal following over nearly 40 years.
“It’s so nice to be voted Best Auto Body Shop by the communities we serve,” Beckett adds. “It is an honor that people feel the same way about our shops and our people that we do.”
SECOND PLACE
Lakeside Collision II
8250 Whitcomb St.
Merrillville
219-444-0325
THIRD PLACE
Govert Auto Body
420 Industrial Drive
Griffith
219-924-2467
8200 Whitcomb St.
Merrillville
219-750-1073