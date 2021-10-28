 Skip to main content
Best Auto Repair
urgent

Best Auto Repair

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Auto Repair

Mike's Auto Service in Mokena

Mike's Auto Service

10201 W. 191st St., Suite 4

Mokena

708-478-1616

mikesautoservicesmokena.com

In business for almost 40 years, Mike’s Auto Service is a NAPA AutoCare Center, a quality standard for independent repair companies requiring that all their technicians are certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). The ASE is a nonprofit organization that evaluates automotive technicians based on their skills, knowledge and experience.

Mike’s Auto Service specializes repairs and servicing for brake repairs and maintenance, fuel pumps, radiators, emissions, fuel injections, shocks and struts, cooling systems, and wheel bearings as well as light truck repair. Other services provided include tire rotation, transmission fluid, and battery repair.

It also was voted Best Oil Change.

SECOND PLACE

Apple Chevrolet

8585 W 159th St.

Tinley Park

708=429-3000

applechevy.com

THIRD PLACE

Firestone Complete Auto Care

9627 191st St.

Mokena

708-469-6084

local.firestonecompleteautocare.com/illinois/mokena

