Best Auto Repair

Mike's Auto Service
10201 W. 191st St., Suite 4
Mokena
708-478-1616
In business for almost 40 years, Mike’s Auto Service is a NAPA AutoCare Center, a quality standard for independent repair companies requiring that all their technicians are certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). The ASE is a nonprofit organization that evaluates automotive technicians based on their skills, knowledge and experience.
Mike’s Auto Service specializes repairs and servicing for brake repairs and maintenance, fuel pumps, radiators, emissions, fuel injections, shocks and struts, cooling systems, and wheel bearings as well as light truck repair. Other services provided include tire rotation, transmission fluid, and battery repair.
It also was voted Best Oil Change.
SECOND PLACE
Apple Chevrolet
8585 W 159th St.
Tinley Park
708=429-3000
THIRD PLACE
Firestone Complete Auto Care
9627 191st St.
Mokena
708-469-6084