Best Auto Repair

Hi-Tech Automotive
19350 S. LaGrange Road
Mokena
708-479-1900
For 27 years family-owned Hi-Tech Automotive has been committed to providing its customers with the best service. That includes auto repairs, parts and products, says owner Gus Tsamis.
After 17 years in Oak Lawn the business continues that commitment at its location in Mokena.
"We're smaller, so we pay attention to detail and offer the best service. Part of the reason we've been successful is that instead of having customers wait perhaps a week, we get repairs done in one or two days. We have customers who need their vehicles, so we try to keep everyone from being inconvenienced," says Tsamis.
People are also reading…
Among its comprehensive auto-repair services are emission repairs, tires, brakes and suspension. "It's about performing the right repair to correct the issue," says Tsamis. His service staff includes technicians who are certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. "They're reliable and knowledgeable. I do my best to keep good help and they've been with me for a long time."
SECOND PLACE
Mike's Auto Service
10201 W. 191st St., Suite 4
Mokena
708-478-1616
THIRD PLACE (TIE)
De Re Tire & Auto
Multiple locations
Standon Automotive
1949 Clearing Court
New Lenox
815-485-1500