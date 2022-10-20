Best Auto Repair

Hi-Tech Automotive

19350 S. LaGrange Road

Mokena

708-479-1900

For 27 years family-owned Hi-Tech Automotive has been committed to providing its customers with the best service. That includes auto repairs, parts and products, says owner Gus Tsamis.

After 17 years in Oak Lawn the business continues that commitment at its location in Mokena.

"We're smaller, so we pay attention to detail and offer the best service. Part of the reason we've been successful is that instead of having customers wait perhaps a week, we get repairs done in one or two days. We have customers who need their vehicles, so we try to keep everyone from being inconvenienced," says Tsamis.

Among its comprehensive auto-repair services are emission repairs, tires, brakes and suspension. "It's about performing the right repair to correct the issue," says Tsamis. His service staff includes technicians who are certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. "They're reliable and knowledgeable. I do my best to keep good help and they've been with me for a long time."

SECOND PLACE

Mike's Auto Service

10201 W. 191st St., Suite 4

Mokena

708-478-1616

THIRD PLACE (TIE)

De Re Tire & Auto

Multiple locations

Standon Automotive

1949 Clearing Court

New Lenox

815-485-1500