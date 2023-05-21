Bob Navarro

Lexus of Merrillville

3957 U.S. Hwy. 30

Merrillville

219-281-8121

Lexus of Merrillville sales manager Willie Haddad says customers at the dealership have come to appreciate the professionalism, patience and knowledge of the industry and the Lexus brand that Bob Navarro brings to every interaction.

Navarro has developed those attributes in a more than 50-year career in business-to-business sales, marketing and management before joining the Lexus team in 2016.

And while plenty of cold, hard information is shared in every transaction, Navarro says the true secret of his success comes down to a much simpler notion — making sure every customer feels welcome when they arrive and happy when they walk out the door.

“It's important to me that they leave with a smile on their face, completely satisfied with their purchase,” he says.

SECOND PLACE

Don Woo

Jabaay Motors

8120 Grant St.

Merrillville

708-474-1500

THIRD PLACE

Jake Fleming

Team Toyota

400 Indianapolis Blvd.

Schererville

219-515-4684