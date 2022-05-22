Best Auto Salesperson

Richie Botts

Team Honda

4613 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-947-3900

It hasn’t taken Richie Botts long to establish himself.

The Hebron native started in the business at age 20 and, five years later, he has been popular enough with his customers to be voted Beat Auto Salesperson.

The secret to his success is to be genuine.

“I always try to be myself and to be personable,” he said. “I give customers all the information they need to make a decision.”

He doesn't take what he sees as his important role for granted.

“I like helping people make the second-biggest buying decision of their lives,” he said. “The first would be a home. It’s a lot of money that people spend, so it makes me feel good for them to trust me with helping them make that decision with that purchase.”

SECOND PLACE

Jake Fleming

Team Toyota

400 Indianapolis Blvd.

Schererville

219-515-4684

THIRD PLACE

Don Woo

Jabaay Motors

8120 Grant St.

Merrillville

708-474-1500

