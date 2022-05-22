Best Auto Salesperson

Richie Botts
Team Honda
4613 E. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-947-3900
It hasn’t taken Richie Botts long to establish himself.
The Hebron native started in the business at age 20 and, five years later, he has been popular enough with his customers to be voted Beat Auto Salesperson.
The secret to his success is to be genuine.
“I always try to be myself and to be personable,” he said. “I give customers all the information they need to make a decision.”
He doesn't take what he sees as his important role for granted.
“I like helping people make the second-biggest buying decision of their lives,” he said. “The first would be a home. It’s a lot of money that people spend, so it makes me feel good for them to trust me with helping them make that decision with that purchase.”
SECOND PLACE
Jake Fleming
Team Toyota
400 Indianapolis Blvd.
Schererville
219-515-4684
THIRD PLACE
Don Woo
Jabaay Motors
8120 Grant St.
Merrillville
708-474-1500