Best Bakery

Fleckenstein’s

In 1977 Fleckenstien’s Bakery opened it’s doors aiming to create the highest quality bakery products in Chicago’s South Suburbs. In the 45 years since, it has maintained a high reputation for its dedication to quality as a full-line retail bakery that bakes on premises.

Fleckenstein is owned by Bob, Joan and Ray Fleckenstein and became one of the few bakeries in the country with two Certified Tested Master Bakers. Ray was a member of the winning Iron Baker Team representing Chicago at the Retail Bakers of America National Convention in Chicago in 2005. Bob and Ray are not only Certified Mater Bakers, but have also been taught decorating skills by Wesley Wilton of Wilton Industries.