Best Bakery

Fleckenstein’s

19225 S. LaGrange Road

Mokena

708-479-5256

352 W. Maple St., Suite E

New Lenox

815-462-3595

fleckensteins.com

In 1977 Fleckenstien’s Bakery opened it’s doors aiming to create the highest quality bakery products in Chicago’s South Suburbs. In the 45 years since, it has maintained a high reputation for its dedication to quality as a full-line retail bakery that bakes on premises.

Fleckenstein is owned by Bob, Joan and Ray Fleckenstein and became one of the few bakeries in the country with two Certified Tested Master Bakers. Ray was a member of the winning Iron Baker Team representing Chicago at the Retail Bakers of America National Convention in Chicago in 2005. Bob and Ray are not only Certified Mater Bakers, but have also been taught decorating skills by Wesley Wilton of Wilton Industries.

You’ll find a massive selection of sweet treats at their bakeries — from the regional favorite Atomic cake to doughnuts to cookies and much more.

SECOND PLACE

Orland Park Bakery

14850 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-349-8516

orlandparkbakery.com

THIRD PLACE

Nothing Bundt Cakes

14360 S. LaGrange Road, Suite A

Orland Park

708-949-8885

11225 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Mokena

815-642-5754

nothingbundtcakes.com

