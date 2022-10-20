Best Bakery

Fleckenstein’s
19225 S. LaGrange Road
Mokena
708-479-5256
352 W. Maple St., Suite E
New Lenox
815-462-3595
In 1977 Fleckenstien’s Bakery opened it’s doors aiming to create the highest quality bakery products in Chicago’s South Suburbs. In the 45 years since, it has maintained a high reputation for its dedication to quality as a full-line retail bakery that bakes on premises.
Fleckenstein is owned by Bob, Joan and Ray Fleckenstein and became one of the few bakeries in the country with two Certified Tested Master Bakers. Ray was a member of the winning Iron Baker Team representing Chicago at the Retail Bakers of America National Convention in Chicago in 2005. Bob and Ray are not only Certified Mater Bakers, but have also been taught decorating skills by Wesley Wilton of Wilton Industries.
You’ll find a massive selection of sweet treats at their bakeries — from the regional favorite Atomic cake to doughnuts to cookies and much more.
SECOND PLACE
Orland Park Bakery
14850 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-349-8516
THIRD PLACE
Nothing Bundt Cakes
14360 S. LaGrange Road, Suite A
Orland Park
708-949-8885
11225 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Mokena
815-642-5754