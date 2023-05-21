Desserts by Juliette (TIE)

401 S. Main St.

Kouts

219-299-5824

“Our dessert taste and design, our signature frosting and our amazing staff that cares so much about our customers and making the best desserts,” Susan Keller, says of the reason for its success and winning.

The bakery, which Keller owns with her husband, Daryle Keller, offers a wide array of sweets and flavors. Cakes and cupcakes carry such names as Chocolate Overload, Lemon Lover, Fat Elvis (chocolate, banana and peanut butter) and Tuxedo Cake as well as an assortment of cheesecakes, brownies and cake pops. Beverage options include The Dunes Maple Fest, chocolate mocha and caramel delight.

Desserts by Juliette uses only high-quality ingredients in its scratch baked goods and can supply desserts for any occasion including weddings, graduations, birthdays, tailgates and even healthy diet plans.

The Italian buttercream it uses for lof their cakes is available by itself for home bakers.

“We are very appreciative and grateful for our customers who support and voted for us,” she says, “as well as our amazing team.”

Rise'n Roll Bakery (TIE)

9869 Lincoln Plaza Way

Cedar Lake

219-390-7163

1542 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-319-0911

“Customers love Rise'n Roll Bakery for the delicious goodies and great service we provide,” says Nikki Van Kalker, owner of the Rise’n Roll bakeries in Schererville and Cedar Lake. “Our sweets and treats are handmade in Middlebury, Ind., from Amish recipes, using real ingredients and without artificial preservatives. Many of our bakers are Amish.”

The Amish heritage of Rise’n Roll harkens back to quality and service as well as sweets, says Van Kalker.

“Our Cedar Lake and Schererville locations display that Amish heritage with authentic Amish-built buggy booths for those who wish to enjoy their doughnuts at the store,” she continues. “Our most famous doughnut is the cinnamon caramel doughnut, glazed with caramel and covered with an addictive cinnamon powdered sugar. Customers also love our cinnamon rolls, pies and cookies.”

Van Kalker says that providing their customers with an excellent product as well as friendly service is also important.

“Our customers love our service as well as our delicious sweets,” she says. “We aim to give excellent customer service to each guest in our stores. Having a delicious product definitely helps as well.”

SECOND PLACE

Salisbury Sweets

405 E. Commercial Ave.

Lowell

219-300-2160

THIRD PLACE

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588