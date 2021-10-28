Best Bakery

The Cupcakery Bakery

1022 S. State St.

Lockport

815-660-6109

Jessica Hamilton has been baking for family and friends for years, so when the pandemic put a pause on her work as a developmental therapist for young children, “I took the leap and opened my Cupcakery Bakery,” she says. She offers more than 75 cupcake flavors, some suggested by customers.

There are always eight to 24 flavors of cupcakes in the display cases, and customers can create their own variety pack. There’s an Atomic Cupcake that’s served in a cup with a spoon for a quick treat. Hamilton offers weekly and seasonal flavors.

Everything, including scones, croissants, apple fritters, is baked daily.

“I like to make customers happy, to give them a moment of peace and happiness, especially now. It’s a little change of pace for their day,” says Hamilton.

SECOND PLACE

Fleckenstein's Bakery