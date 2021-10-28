 Skip to main content
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Cupcakery Bakery in Lockport

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Best Bakery

Jessica Hamilton owns the Cupcakery Bakery in Lockport.

The Cupcakery Bakery

1022 S. State St.

Lockport

815-660-6109

www.cupcakeryonstate.com

Jessica Hamilton has been baking for family and friends for years, so when the pandemic put a pause on her work as a developmental therapist for young children, “I took the leap and opened my Cupcakery Bakery,” she says. She offers more than 75 cupcake flavors, some suggested by customers.

There are always eight to 24 flavors of cupcakes in the display cases, and customers can create their own variety pack. There’s an Atomic Cupcake that’s served in a cup with a spoon for a quick treat. Hamilton offers weekly and seasonal flavors.

Everything, including scones, croissants, apple fritters, is baked daily.

“I like to make customers happy, to give them a moment of peace and happiness, especially now. It’s a little change of pace for their day,” says Hamilton.

SECOND PLACE

Fleckenstein's Bakery

19225 S. LaGrange Road

Mokena

708-479-5256

352 W. Maple St. Suite E

New Lenox

815-462-3595

fleckensteins.com

THIRD PLACE

Orland Park Bakery

14850 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-349-8516

orlandparkbakery.com

