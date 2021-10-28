Best Bakery

The Cupcakery Bakery
1022 S. State St.
Lockport
815-660-6109
Jessica Hamilton has been baking for family and friends for years, so when the pandemic put a pause on her work as a developmental therapist for young children, “I took the leap and opened my Cupcakery Bakery,” she says. She offers more than 75 cupcake flavors, some suggested by customers.
There are always eight to 24 flavors of cupcakes in the display cases, and customers can create their own variety pack. There’s an Atomic Cupcake that’s served in a cup with a spoon for a quick treat. Hamilton offers weekly and seasonal flavors.
Everything, including scones, croissants, apple fritters, is baked daily.
“I like to make customers happy, to give them a moment of peace and happiness, especially now. It’s a little change of pace for their day,” says Hamilton.
SECOND PLACE
Fleckenstein's Bakery
19225 S. LaGrange Road
Mokena
708-479-5256
352 W. Maple St. Suite E
New Lenox
815-462-3595
THIRD PLACE
Orland Park Bakery
14850 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-349-8516