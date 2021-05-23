Best Bakery

Rise'n Roll Bakery

“Our baked goods are made with real ingredients and no preservatives,” says Nikki Van Kalker, owner of the Cedar Lake and Schererville Rise’n Roll, Amish-style bakeries. “Many of our bakers are Amish. Our customers love our quality and service as well as our delicious sweets. Our best-selling items include our famous cinnamon caramel doughnut, cinnamon rolls and pies.”

The first Rise’n Roll opened in Shipshewana in 2001, when a young Amish couple began making baked goods from family recipes. Selling them at first from their front porch, they opened their first bakery in Middlebury in 2004. Five years later the couple sold their company but stay employed by the non-Amish family who purchased the bakery. Moving to a large facility, Rise’n Roll was soon available for franchising. Van Kalker opened her Schererville store in 2019 and the one in Cedar Lake the following year.