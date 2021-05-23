 Skip to main content
Best Bakery

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Rise'n Roll

Rise'n Roll Bakery

9869 Lincoln Plaza Way

Cedar Lake

219-390-7163

1542 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-319-0911

risenroll.com

“Our baked goods are made with real ingredients and no preservatives,” says Nikki Van Kalker, owner of the Cedar Lake and Schererville Rise’n Roll, Amish-style bakeries. “Many of our bakers are Amish. Our customers love our quality and service as well as our delicious sweets. Our best-selling items include our famous cinnamon caramel doughnut, cinnamon rolls and pies.”

The first Rise’n Roll opened in Shipshewana in 2001, when a young Amish couple began making baked goods from family recipes. Selling them at first from their front porch, they opened their first bakery in Middlebury in 2004. Five years later the couple sold their company but stay employed by the non-Amish family who purchased the bakery. Moving to a large facility, Rise’n Roll was soon available for franchising. Van Kalker opened her Schererville store in 2019 and the one in Cedar Lake the following year.

“We aim to give excellent customer service to each guest in our stores,” says Van Kalker. “Having a delicious product definitely helps as well.”

SECOND PLACE

Strack & Van Til

Multiple Locations

strackandvantil.com

THIRD PLACE

Designer Desserts

1000 Eagle Ridge Drive

Schererville

219-227-8953

56 Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-465-0008

designerdessertsbakery.com

