Best Bakery

Best Bakery

Rise'n Roll Bakery

Rise'n Roll Bakery (Tie)

Multiple locations

574-825-4032

risenroll.com

Rise’n Roll is far more than a doughnut shop.

“We also sell pies, cookies, cinnamon rolls and many more specialty items,” said Nikki Van Kalker, of the Rise'n Roll Bakery locations in Cedar Lake and Schererville.

She said old-fashioned Amish recipes are used to make many of the baked goods and doughnuts sold at each of the Rise’n Roll locations.

“Our most famous item is our Cinnamon Caramel Donut, covered with a caramel glaze and a powdered cinnamon sugar that's out of this world,” Van Kalker said. “We also strive to provide a great customer experience in the store, and we even offer a free cup of coffee with purchase.”

She said Rise’n Roll has some of the greatest customers, and she’s thankful for their support.

“We've had a lot of ups and downs throughout the past two years, but our customers have patiently stuck with us,” Van Kalker said.

Best Bakery

Strack & Van Til in Valparaiso 

Strack & Van Til (Tie)

Multiple locations

strackandvantil.com

Strack & Van Til also placed first in the Best Grocery Store, Best Grocery/Food Delivery, Best Flower Shop, Best Rewards/Loyalty Program, Best Place to Boy Produce and Best Caterer categories.

SECOND PLACE

Designer Desserts

1000 Eagle Ridge Drive

Schererville

219-227-8953

56 Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-465-0008

designerdessertsbakery.com

THIRD PLACE

Cakes By Karen

8632 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-838-2310

cakesbykaren.org

