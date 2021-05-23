Centier Bank

Multiple locations

219-756-2265

In this day and age of huge retail chains and big box stores, it seems more and more difficult to find a truly local business. This is especially the case when it comes to financial institutions, where the landscape has become increasingly dominated by a handful of national and global players.

But Northwest Indiana customers have long seen Centier as their community bank, an independent and family-owned institution with local roots that date back to 1895 offering personalized banking service from associates who have close ties to the communities they serve — the type of local service that has helped Centier top this poll for 14 years.

“We strive to ensure that our core values — caring, loyalty, integrity, friendship and fun — come across in every branch visit, call to our client service center and interaction clients have with a Centier associate,” says CEO and Chairman Mike Schrage. “We work hard to make a lasting impression and to help our clients and our communities thrive.”

