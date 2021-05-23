 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bank
urgent

Best Bank

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Bank

Centier Bank 

Centier Bank

Multiple locations

219-756-2265

centier.com

In this day and age of huge retail chains and big box stores, it seems more and more difficult to find a truly local business. This is especially the case when it comes to financial institutions, where the landscape has become increasingly dominated by a handful of national and global players.

But Northwest Indiana customers have long seen Centier as their community bank, an independent and family-owned institution with local roots that date back to 1895 offering personalized banking service from associates who have close ties to the communities they serve — the type of local service that has helped Centier top this poll for 14 years.

“We strive to ensure that our core values — caring, loyalty, integrity, friendship and fun — come across in every branch visit, call to our client service center and interaction clients have with a Centier associate,” says CEO and Chairman Mike Schrage. “We work hard to make a lasting impression and to help our clients and our communities thrive.”

SECOND PLACE

Peoples Bank

Multiple locations

219-836-4400

ibankpeoples.com

THIRD PLACE

Chase Bank

Multiple locations

chase.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts