 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Bank

  • 0
Best Bank

Centier Bank in Crown Point

Centier Bank

Multiple locations

centier.com

Since opening in 1895, family-owned Centier Bank has striven to be part of the communities in which they are located.

With more than 60 locations across Northern and Central Indiana, Centier Banks are in 11 counties, with more than 900 associates and more than $5.9 billion in assets. As the state’s largest, family-owned private bank, it has made a pledge to customers and communities to stand firmly behind its "Not For Sale" commitment to provide independent, hometown banking in Indiana.

Centier's personal banking expertise includes mortgage lending as well as small business services such as Treasury management. Its commercial department offers full checking services, merchant services, longer term working capital with a variety of terms and repayment plans.

SECOND PLACE

People are also reading…

Peoples Bank

Multiple locations

Ibankspeoples.com

THIRD PLACE

Chase

Multiple locations

chase.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts