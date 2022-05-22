Centier Bank

Since opening in 1895, family-owned Centier Bank has striven to be part of the communities in which they are located.

With more than 60 locations across Northern and Central Indiana, Centier Banks are in 11 counties, with more than 900 associates and more than $5.9 billion in assets. As the state’s largest, family-owned private bank, it has made a pledge to customers and communities to stand firmly behind its "Not For Sale" commitment to provide independent, hometown banking in Indiana.