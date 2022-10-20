Old National Bank
Multiple locations
The former First Midwest Bank has operated in the Chicago area since its founding in 1933 as a commercial bank, growing through numerous acquisitions.
It merged with Old National Bank in February 2022, providing the same personal and business banking services and wealth management from branches in Tinley Park, Orland Park, Frankfort and Mokena.
It also offers a full menu of online banking services, adding to the reasons it was voted Southland's Best.
