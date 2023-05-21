Centier Bank

CEO Mike Schrage believes there are many reasons Centier Bank has thrived in the Region since its founding as a family-run financial institution in Whiting in 1895. But they all tend to come back to customers here prefer doing business with a neighbor. And in its steadfast commitment to providing personalized service and tailored financial solutions, giving back through a variety of philanthropic efforts and remaining independent and focused on the community, Centier has demonstrated a spirit of neighborly service and dedication that has endured for more than 125 years.