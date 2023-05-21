Centier Bank
Multiple locations
219-756-2265
CEO Mike Schrage believes there are many reasons Centier Bank has thrived in the Region since its founding as a family-run financial institution in Whiting in 1895. But they all tend to come back to customers here prefer doing business with a neighbor. And in its steadfast commitment to providing personalized service and tailored financial solutions, giving back through a variety of philanthropic efforts and remaining independent and focused on the community, Centier has demonstrated a spirit of neighborly service and dedication that has endured for more than 125 years.
“By prioritizing the well-being and satisfaction of our associates, clients and communities, we’ve created an environment where people feel valued, respected and supported,” Schrage says. “Our approach demonstrates not only expertise in banking, but also a deep understanding of what it takes to build strong and lasting relationships with our clients and communities.”
SECOND PLACE
Peoples Bank
Multiple locations
866-301-8660
THIRD PLACE
Chase
Multiple locations
800-935-9935