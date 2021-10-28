First Midwest Bank

11210 West Lincoln Hwy.

Mokena

815-806-9150

The third largest independent bank headquartered in Illinois, First Midwest Bank has 85 locations in Illinois and 12 in Indiana as well as several in Wisconsin and Iowa.

First Midwest is No. 2 in deposit share in South Metro Chicago, in the Top 10 deposit share in Chicago’s Metropolitan Statistical Area and has the third largest wealth management platform in Illinois. Focusing on relationships, First Midwest is dedicated to helping its clients attain financial success whether it’s personal, small business or commercial banking. It also offers full-service wealth management.

"We believe our continued commitment to our mission and to living our values of integrity, service, responsibility and passion are what makes First Midwest special, " says spokeswoman Haley Enriquez. "We are honored that our clients think so too, and we are humbled by this important recognition."