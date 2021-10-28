First Midwest Bank
11210 West Lincoln Hwy.
Mokena
815-806-9150
The third largest independent bank headquartered in Illinois, First Midwest Bank has 85 locations in Illinois and 12 in Indiana as well as several in Wisconsin and Iowa.
First Midwest is No. 2 in deposit share in South Metro Chicago, in the Top 10 deposit share in Chicago’s Metropolitan Statistical Area and has the third largest wealth management platform in Illinois. Focusing on relationships, First Midwest is dedicated to helping its clients attain financial success whether it’s personal, small business or commercial banking. It also offers full-service wealth management.
"We believe our continued commitment to our mission and to living our values of integrity, service, responsibility and passion are what makes First Midwest special, " says spokeswoman Haley Enriquez. "We are honored that our clients think so too, and we are humbled by this important recognition."
Enriquez also notes First Midwest's deal in June to combine with Old National Bank to create one of the largest independent banks in the Midwest, with $45 billion of assets and more than 270 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
SECOND PLACE
LincolnWay Community Bank
1000 E. Lincoln Hwy.
New Lenox
815-462-4300
THIRD PLACE
FNBC Bank & Trust
11100 Front St.
Mokena
708-479-2185