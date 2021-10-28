 Skip to main content
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
First Midwest Bank

First Midwest Bank

11210 West Lincoln Hwy.

Mokena

815-806-9150

firstmidwest.com

The third largest independent bank headquartered in Illinois, First Midwest Bank has 85 locations in Illinois and 12 in Indiana as well as several in Wisconsin and Iowa.

First Midwest is No. 2 in deposit share in South Metro Chicago, in the Top 10 deposit share in Chicago’s Metropolitan Statistical Area and has the third largest wealth management platform in Illinois. Focusing on relationships, First Midwest is dedicated to helping its clients attain financial success whether it’s personal, small business or commercial banking. It also offers full-service wealth management.

"We believe our continued commitment to our mission and to living our values of integrity, service, responsibility and passion are what makes First Midwest special, " says spokeswoman Haley Enriquez. "We are honored that our clients think so too, and we are humbled by this important recognition."

Enriquez also notes First Midwest's deal in June to combine with Old National Bank to create one of the largest independent banks in the Midwest, with $45 billion of assets and more than 270 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

SECOND PLACE

LincolnWay Community Bank

1000 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-462-4300

lwcbank.com

THIRD PLACE

FNBC Bank & Trust

11100 Front St.

Mokena

708-479-2185

fnbcbt.com

