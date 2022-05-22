 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Banker

  • 0
Best Banker

Dan Duncan of Peoples Bank

Dan Duncan

Peoples Bank

Multiple locations

219-836-4400

Ibankpeoples.com

Dan Duncan, a vice president and business banking team leader, said he was happy to earn his first Best of the Region recognition but said there are many others who are keys to the bank’s success.

“I appreciate the team at Peoples Bank that I have the pleasure of working with every day,” Duncan said. “We all share the common goal of helping our customers and communities to be more successful.”

The Lake Central High School graduate has spent 17 years at the bank and enjoys the service it brings to the Region.

“I get to work for a bank that truly does care about the community,” he said. “I think that’s evident in all that we do, not only in lending but also in supporting the community. The bank is involved in various nonprofits and it’s a rewarding experience.”

People are also reading…

He also thanked the voters for the recognition.

“It’s a great honor, and I want to thank everyone who took the time to vote,” he said. “However, it’s only possible because of the work of our team of credit analysts, loan processors, tellers and assistants do every day.”

SECOND PLACE

Kevin Kickert

Tech Credit Union

10951 Broadway

Crown Point

219-662-3880

Techcu.org

THIRD PLACE

Teresa Roman

Centier Bank

600 E. 84th Ave.

Merrillville

219-755-6100, ext. 1879

Centier.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts