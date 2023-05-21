Jesse Hunt

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union

1200 119th St., Suite A

Whiting

219-296-6010

The team at Notre Dame Federal Credit Union was not surprised to learn that Jesse Hunt was named Best Banker, none more so than John Wilkening, chief retail officer and Northwest Indiana market president.

“The reason Jesse Hunt is the top banker is because nobody knows the streets of Lake County like he does,” Wilkening says, noting that the Whiting native has closed more than $40 million in loans that financed seven businesses on 119th Street. “That's Jesse's strength. He understands the city and the people. He believes in the community and dedicates his time to serving the people of Northwest Indiana.”

Hunt’s dedication to the local community beyond his job includes serving as vice president of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Founder’s Advisory Council for Big Shoulders Fund, finance committee chair and co-chair of the advisory board at Salvation Army and as a member of the loan committee for the Regional Development Company in Lake County.

“I am thankful to Notre Dame FCU for providing me with the opportunity to serve my hometown and excited to see what we continue to build in the future,” Hint says. “We are truly changing lives here every day, and I take great pride in being able to help people get to sleep at night without worrying about their finances.”

SECOND PLACE

Candice Kouros-Logue

Peoples Bank

9204 Columbia Ave.

Munster

219-836-1964

THIRD PLACE

Kevin Kickert

Tech Credit Union

10951 Broadway

Crown Point

219-663-5120