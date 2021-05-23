Best Banquet Facility

Little Italy Ristorante

1155 Joliet St.

Dyer

19-865-3040

A graduate of the Cooking & Hospitality Institute of Chicago, Andrew Easterday began his career as a chef working in the kitchen of a boutique Italian restaurant. To further Easterday's culinary repertoire, the restaurant’s manager sent him to Italy several times to work in restaurant kitchens.

Eight years ago, Andrew and his wife, Theresa, opened Little Italy, a family-style ristorante in Dyer.

“I think being voted No. 1 speaks to our emphasis on cooking from scratch,” says Theresa Easterday. “Everything we cook is made daily. We don’t even have a freezer. We make it, sell it, and start over again the next day.”

Easterday describes their restaurant as fine dining without the pretentions. Indeed, their menu uses the English name instead of the Italian names for their dishes including their bestselling menu item the Crispy Pork Shoulder, a braised pork shoulder seared on top for a crispy texture it has a spoon-tender interior.