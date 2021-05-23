Best Banquet Facility

 Skip to main content
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Chef/owner Andrew Easterday of Little Italy

Little Italy Ristorante

1155 Joliet St.

Dyer

19-865-3040

Dyerlittleitaly.com

 A graduate of the Cooking & Hospitality Institute of Chicago, Andrew Easterday began his career as a chef working in the kitchen of a boutique Italian restaurant. To further Easterday's culinary repertoire, the restaurant’s manager sent him to Italy several times to work in restaurant kitchens. 

Eight years ago, Andrew and his wife, Theresa, opened Little Italy, a family-style ristorante in Dyer.

“I think being voted No. 1 speaks to our emphasis on cooking from scratch,” says Theresa Easterday. “Everything we cook is made daily. We don’t even have a freezer. We make it, sell it, and start over again the next day.”

 Easterday describes their restaurant as fine dining without the pretentions. Indeed, their menu uses the English name instead of the Italian names for their dishes including their bestselling menu item the Crispy Pork Shoulder, a braised pork shoulder seared on top for a crispy texture it has a spoon-tender interior.

 The foods served in Party Room which can hold up to 60 but be configured into smaller spaces, are served family-style with a pre-planned menu that includes a bread course, salad, choices of two pastas and two entrees from a long list that includes Crispy Pork Shoulder, baked ziti, penne alfredo, salmon, and chicken Parmesan, as well as desserts and appetizer add-ons. There’s also a children’s menu. Guests can bring their own desserts.

 “We are particularly honored to be No. 1,” says Easterday. “Our style is family causal, you get great food and lots of it but not the big bill at the end.”

SECOND PLACE

Avalon Manor

3550 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-945-0888

Avalonmanor.com

THIRD PLACE

The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

Cedarlakelighthouse.com

