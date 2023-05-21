Villa Cesare Banquets & Events

900 Eagle Ridge Drive

Schererville

219-322-3011

“Since 1989, Villa Cesare Banquets & Events has aspired to deliver a truly unique and memorable experience — from start to finish,” says Jon Biancardi, board member of the nonprofit that runs the facility. “We believe that catering is more than just food on a plate. It’s about building a relationship with the client, understanding their personal style and delivering a complete experience for them and their guests.”

Biancardi notes that Villa Cesare is a great setting for a variety of functions including weddings, corporate and social events, birthday parties, large-scale celebrations and expos.

“We offer a range of amenities and services to ensure that each event is tailored to the specific needs of our customers,” he says. “Our pricing is transparent and competitive, and we vow that the overall value aligns with the customers’ budget and expectations.”

Villa Cesare has completed construction of a paver patio and classical stone gazebo, designed to give couples an elegant option for their outdoor nuptials.

“Overall, we are confident that our customers will have an unforgettable experience when they choose to host their event with us,” says Biancardi.

SECOND PLACE

The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

THIRD PLACE

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

5400 W. 29th Ave.

Gary

219-228-2383