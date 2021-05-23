White Rhino Bar & Grill
101 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-864-9200
“We were voted No. 1 because we have amazing guests who enjoy White Rhino for so many different reasons,” says Ryan Glowacki, who with his mother, Diane, owns White Rhino Bar & Grill. “White Rhino has something for everyone to enjoy whether it's our food, entertainment, events, rewards program, staff, beverage selection or maybe even all of the above.”
White Rhino is casual dining with a downtown flair, a non-smoking family friendly place with an emphasis on quality food, beverages and fun.
“We always have great food and drink specials from half-price pizzas and create-your-own-pasta night to craft beer and martini specials,” he says, noting that first timers are often surprised by the menus. “We have around 130 beers and a food menu that includes gourmet pastas and lake perch, as well as sandwiches and simpler favorites.”
And they’ll soon be able to say once again there is always something going on at White Rhino including painting and craft classes, Zumba, comedy shows, wine tastings and outings to see the Cubs, White Sox and Blackhawks in Chicago and road trips to root for the Bears in warmer destinations.
“We hope to be able to offer a Bears trip to Tampa or Las Vegas in the fall," says Glowacki. “This summer we also plan to have entertainment seven nights a week to include full bands, acoustic acts, trivia, karaoke and DJs. We are so thankful for the support of the Times readers and the community.”
SECOND PLACE
Bridges’ Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar
121 N. Griffith Blvd.
Griffith
219-924-2206
THIRD PLACE
Tavern on Main
136 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-779-9377