White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

“We were voted No. 1 because we have amazing guests who enjoy White Rhino for so many different reasons,” says Ryan Glowacki, who with his mother, Diane, owns White Rhino Bar & Grill. “White Rhino has something for everyone to enjoy whether it's our food, entertainment, events, rewards program, staff, beverage selection or maybe even all of the above.”

White Rhino is casual dining with a downtown flair, a non-smoking family friendly place with an emphasis on quality food, beverages and fun.

“We always have great food and drink specials from half-price pizzas and create-your-own-pasta night to craft beer and martini specials,” he says, noting that first timers are often surprised by the menus. “We have around 130 beers and a food menu that includes gourmet pastas and lake perch, as well as sandwiches and simpler favorites.”